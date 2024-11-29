DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Han pasado diez años desde que comenzaran su andadura en Córdoba y Viva Belgrado parecen haberlo vivido todo: 31 países, conciertos en rascacielos en Tokio, dentro del Círculo Polar Ártico o en el Wizink Center de Madrid; un doblete de portadas sin precede...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.