Viva Belgrado

Dabadaba
Fri, 29 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Han pasado diez años desde que comenzaran su andadura en Córdoba y Viva Belgrado parecen haberlo vivido todo: 31 países, conciertos en rascacielos en Tokio, dentro del Círculo Polar Ártico o en el Wizink Center de Madrid; un doblete de portadas sin precede...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Viva Belgrado

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

