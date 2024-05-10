DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Lineup
Bakey (3 hour set)
Hendy
London-born, Leeds-based Freddie Baker (Bakey) first caught our attention in 2018 with Cookie - a moody rap collaboration with BNC Javen, which he co-produced when he was just 17 years old. Since then he's released three...
