Top track

Infinit' - Cigarette 2 haine

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Infinit'

4bis
Sat, 30 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Infinit' - Cigarette 2 haine
Got a code?

About

Originaire de la riante ville d’Antibes (Alpes-Maritimes), le rappeur Infinit’ symbolise bien la face cachée de la Côte d’Azur. Très jeune, il s’établit à Nice et devient l’une des figures phares du collectif D’en Bas Fondation.

S’il est considéré comme p...

Tout public
Cartel [BZH] présente, en accord avec Caramba :
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

INFINIT'

Venue

4bis

4b Cours Des Alliés, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
230 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.