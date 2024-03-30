DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Originaire de la riante ville d’Antibes (Alpes-Maritimes), le rappeur Infinit’ symbolise bien la face cachée de la Côte d’Azur. Très jeune, il s’établit à Nice et devient l’une des figures phares du collectif D’en Bas Fondation.
S’il est considéré comme p...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.