Claver Gold

Largo Venue
Thu, 9 May, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€20.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Classe 1986, Claver Gold (all’anagrafe Daycol Orsini) nasce in un quartiere popolare di Ascoli Piceno. Scopre presto il writing e le peggiori vernici da marker, per poi dedicarsi anima e voce al rap, dalle battle di freestyle ai primi album.

Dal 2007 al 2...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Claver Gold

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

