Pau & Socias - London - Europa Tour 2024

The Courtyard Theatre
Wed, 2 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£33.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Chilean comedians, Ignacio Socías and Pau San Martín, briefly leave the Dantesco Media studios to begin their exciting Stand Up Comedy tour in Europe. A tour that commemorates 10 years of Socías in Comedy and marks a milestone in Pau's history with her fir...

This is an 18+ event (ID required)
Presented by La Sordera.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open7:00 pm

