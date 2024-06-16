Top track

Dealt a Bad Hand

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Father's Day Moto Meet Up!

Alex's Bar
Sun, 16 Jun, 1:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dealt a Bad Hand
Got a code?

About

Bring 'yer Dad's, Cars, Bikes and a good time and pull up to the first annual Father's Day Moto Meet Up at Alex's Bar. Anything with wheels goes! We have a large parking lot, parking is first come first served.

Rock out to Bent Duo (a father daughter punk...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bent Duo

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.