Back Pocket

SPECIAL NIGHT : VULFPECK // LEON PHAL

Théatre Antique de Vienne
Tue, 16 Jul, 8:30 pm
€66.30

About

Il y a autant de façons de parler de Vulpeck que ce groupe a exploré de styles différents. D'abord quartette instrumental réuni autour du multi-instrumentiste Jack Stratton, il s'est peu à peu mué en sorte de collectif à géométrie variable au fil des colla...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Jazz à Vienne.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Vulfpeck, Leon Phal

Venue

Théatre Antique de Vienne

7 Rue De Goris, 38200 Vienne, France
Doors open6:30 pm

