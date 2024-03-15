DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday, March 15th, 2024
Danny Tenaglia Presents...
STAX (Night 1)
Celebrating the birthdays of both Danny Tenaglia & Hernan Cattaneo!!!
lineup:
DANNY TENAGLIA
HERNAN CATTANEO
SEBASTIAN LEGER
Doors Open 10pm
21 + Proper I.D. Required
Featuring Da...
