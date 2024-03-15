Top track

STAX (Night 1): Danny Tenaglia, Hernan Cattaneo, Sebastien Leger!

Location TBA, New York City, Brooklyn
Fri, 15 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
$61.80

About

Friday, March 15th, 2024

Danny Tenaglia Presents...

STAX (Night 1)

Celebrating the birthdays of both Danny Tenaglia & Hernan Cattaneo!!!

lineup:

DANNY TENAGLIA

HERNAN CATTANEO

SEBASTIAN LEGER

Doors Open 10pm

21 + Proper I.D. Required

Featuring Da...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Ornate Project, Sonic Jungle, Avant Gardner
Lineup

Danny Tenaglia, Hernán Cattáneo, Sébastien Léger

Venue

Location TBA, New York City, Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

