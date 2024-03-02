DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hot Mess

Swan Dive
Sat, 2 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsAustin
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Let’s party rock! Get ready to shake it at a night of dancing to all your nostalgic dance party anthems from artists like Kesha, Cobra Starship, LMFAO, Black Eyed Peas, Zedd, Pitbull, 3OH!3, Rihanna and more!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Texas Emo Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Swan Dive

615 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

