St. Patrick's Day

Robert's Westside
Sun, 17 Mar, 11:00 am
GigsChicago
St. Patrick's Day At Robert's Westside

OPEN @ 11AM || FREE to Attend || RSVP to Guarantee Entry

Irish Soda Bread Contest - 11AM - 1PM
Aimon Moon Performing Van Morrison's Astral Weeks: 2PM - 4PM
The Shams Band: 5PM - 7PM

This Is An All Ages Event
Presented by Robert's Westside.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Shams Band

Venue

Robert's Westside

7321 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois 60130, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

