DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
St. Patrick's Day At Robert's Westside
OPEN @ 11AM || FREE to Attend || RSVP to Guarantee Entry
Irish Soda Bread Contest - 11AM - 1PM
Aimon Moon Performing Van Morrison's Astral Weeks: 2PM - 4PM
The Shams Band: 5PM - 7PM
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.