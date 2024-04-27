Top track

Marco Faraone & Stella Bossi - 3 DAYS AWAKE

Stella Bossi

SPYBAR
Sat, 27 Apr, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

About

Berghain and Burberry, Berlin Kreuzberg and Mercedes, Underground Techno and Headliner, unknown and mysterious but over one million followers all over her social networks. The Berlin female DJ is a provocative tomboy-species Tehcno-Tapir and hermaphrodites...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

