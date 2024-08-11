DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mosaico Festival 2024 | After Party | Sat Night

Agricasale
Sun, 11 Aug, 2:00 am
GigsPiazza Armerina
€20
About

MOSAICO FESTIVAL 2024 | AFTER PARTY | SAT NIGHT

Questo biglietto concede l’ingresso solo all’After Party nella notte tra Sabato 10 e Domenica 11 agosto.

Agriturismo Agricasale

Line Up: TBA

Inizio ore 2am

Apertura porte 1.30am

Questo è un evento 18+
APS Collettivo Mosaico
Venue

Agricasale

Contrada Ciavarini Piazza Armerina (EN) 94015
Doors open1:30 am

