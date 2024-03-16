DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

St Patrick's Day Party

Big Penny Social
Sat, 16 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Given that last year was probably the best party we’ve ever thrown, we’re going to basically do the same again! We’ve live music from Plugged In! again belting out Irish belters (and many, many encores), Maggie O'Sea Dance Academy are bringing their I***...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Big Penny Social
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
1400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.