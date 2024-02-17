DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
99ginger link up with Jah Jah for their first residency night at la Machine du Moulin Rouge
bringing a special line up with DJ’s from London, Lisbon & Paris for a unique dance night February 17th.
99ginger & Jah Jah Present:
DJ LYCOX
GROOVYHUH
JAHJA...
