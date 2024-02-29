Top track

Skorts, Tula Vera, Anemic Royalty, Debbie Dopamine

Purgatory
Thu, 29 Feb, 8:00 pm
$13.60

About

KY born and bred Anemic Royalty take Brooklyn by storm again joined by local heavy hitters Tula Vera, Skorts, and Debbie Dopamine.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SKORTS, Tula Vera, Debbie Dopamine

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

