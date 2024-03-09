Top track

Korolova: Orlando

Elixir Orlando
Sat, 9 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsOrlando
$30.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Franky Wah & Korolova - Lost In Space
About Korolova

Trance was Korolova’s gateway into the world of electronic music in 2011. Now preferring to inject her livestreamed sets – which she’s played from beaches in the Maldives and rooftops in Chicago – with melodic house and techno cuts, the Ukrainian DJ has bu Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Elixir Orlando, Real Talent and South X Central present:

Korolova at Elixir Orlando I Sat 3.10.24

______________

soundcloud.com/korolova

instagram.com/korolova

______________

Support: Anna de Farran

______

For More Infor...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by ELIXIR Orlando.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Korolova

Venue

Elixir Orlando

9 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

