Cléa Vincent

Bataclan
Wed, 29 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Depuis plus de 10 ans, la pop scintillante de Cléa Vincent se distille sans prendre de rides, des piano-bars où elle commence à se produire jusqu'aux tournées aux quatre coins du globe. Revenue de sa parenthèse tropicale (les EPs Tropi-cléa), elle amorce s...

Tout public
Présenté par WART.
Cléa Vincent

Bataclan

50 Boulevard Voltaire, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

