DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Depuis plus de 10 ans, la pop scintillante de Cléa Vincent se distille sans prendre de rides, des piano-bars où elle commence à se produire jusqu'aux tournées aux quatre coins du globe. Revenue de sa parenthèse tropicale (les EPs Tropi-cléa), elle amorce s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.