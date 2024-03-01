Top track

Regal - Still Raving

Regal, Boston 168, Selective Response & Allan Gallego (live)

Salamander
Fri, 1 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
$24.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Proper hard driving beats - 3 Miami debuts in 1 night!

Regal (Involve, Spain), Boston 168 (Bpitch Control, Italy) & Selective Response (Crisis of Man, LA) make their 305 debut + a live all-hardware (no computer) performance by Allan Gallego (Future Arkive...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fader Events.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Boston 168, Regal, Selective Response

Venue

Salamander

702 Northwest 5th Avenue, Miami, Florida 33130, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

