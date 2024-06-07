Top track

MICK HARVEY + GUESTS

ARCI Bellezza
Fri, 7 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MICK HARVEY W/ AMANDA ACEVEDO

Opening Act: The Three Blind Mice

MILANO | CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA

VENERDÌ 07 GIUGNO 2024 _ H.21

Ingresso Riservato ai Soci Arci

[ARCI CARD IS MANDATORY]

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Hardstaff Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Three Blind Mice, Mick Harvey

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

