DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Monday 19th February 2024 : Happy Mondays Comedy at The Amersham Arms New Cross
Legendary Happy Mondays Comedy at The Amersham Arms New Cross , kick off your week in style , come hear brand new jokes & fresh ideas from stars of TV, Radio & Stand Up comedy...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.