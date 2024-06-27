Top track

Alvvays - Archie, Marry Me

Alvvays

CHALK
Thu, 27 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£29.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Alvvays

Known for their combination of indie pop and noise rock, Toronto-based Alvvays first made a splash with their single ‘Archie, Marry Me’ which featured on their self-titled debut in 2014. With infectious melodies and a true depth to their lyrics, they have Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Alvvays never intended to take five years to finish their third album, the nervy joyride that is the compulsively lovable Blue Rev. In fact, the band began writing and cutting its first bits soon after releasing 2017’s Antisocialites.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

