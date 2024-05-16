Top track

Iguales

C Marí

RocknRolla Underground Club
Thu, 16 May, 9:00 pm
GigsGranada
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Granada, ciudad de ensueño + C mari, show de ensueño = magia

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
organizado por @cero.en.conducta
Lineup

C Marí

Venue

RocknRolla Underground Club

Calle Gran Capitán 25, 18002 Granada, Granada, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

