Top track

Fujita - Awa

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FUJI||||||||||TA + Normal

The Lab
Fri, 10 May, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fujita - Awa
Got a code?

About

FUJI||||||||||TA is a sound artist living in Japan. His unique practice utilizes various natural phenomena that respond to his interest in wanting to hear unheard sounds and unknown sounds. Instead of playing a composed piece of music, he aims to go as far...

All ages
Presented by The Lab.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

FUJI||||||||||TA

Venue

The Lab

2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.