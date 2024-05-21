Top track

Thinking About You

Frankie And The Witch Fingers

La Maroquinerie
Tue, 21 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€22

About

La Maroquinerie & U-Turn présentent : FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS

Garage, punk, psychédélique, californien... Nombreux sont les les adjectifs qui tentent de mettre en boîte Frankie And The Witch Fingers, mais le meilleur épithète à leur accoler serait s...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Maroquinerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

