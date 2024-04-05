Top track

Don't Stop the Dance

Bigott en Sound Isidro

Sala Clamores
Fri, 5 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Este es un evento 16+
Organizado por Sound Isidro.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bigott

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

