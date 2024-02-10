DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

License to Groove

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 10 Feb, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
£6.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Journeying into modern funk, jazz & Latin infused beats, soulful house & dance, disco...from across the globe.

With rotating residents:

Optimus Funk

Ben Waist

Leopold

& special guests!

ABOUT THE DJS

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Leopold, Optimus Funk

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open9:30 pm
250 capacity

