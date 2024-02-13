Top track

Logan Kane “Floor Plans” Vinyl Release Party

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 13 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Logan Kane ft David binney, John Escreet, and Benjamin Ring

“Floor Plans” introduces Logan Kane’s artistic finesse to the world through Ghost Note Records, an innovative LA-based label at the forefront of a burgeoning movement in jazz-oriented music. Embr...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Logan Kane

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

