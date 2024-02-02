DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Savana Funk live w/ Solito Schema

I Candelai
Fri, 2 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsPalermo
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

venerdì 1 febbraio

SAVANA FUNK live concert

SOLITO SCHEMA (Giacomo Virzì + Beat Coins)

Aldo, Blake e Youssef si incontrano nella primavera 2015 a Bologna, scatta immediata una rara sintonia umana e musicale. Immediatamente i tre decidono di formare u...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione I Candelai.

Venue

I Candelai

Via dei Candelai, 65, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.