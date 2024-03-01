DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Drums Of Doom with Special Guests

Eulogy
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$15.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Thom of Manas

Thom Nguyen is an Asheville, North Carolina-based improviser and drummer of MANAS, Wind Cults, and more. Producing energetic bursts and invoking a sensitivity to space that one often associates with Free-Jazz and New Music percussion, Nguyen...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

