ANTHONY GREEN w/ Queen of Jeans

Metro Baltimore
Tue, 5 Mar, 6:00 pm
$41.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Anthony Green

with

Queen of Jeans

Anthony Green

Maybe it’s the fact that he’s made it this far, despite every roadblock life could throw his way, that has instilled such a newfound confidence in Green’s songwriting; maybe it’s coming to understand what...

All Ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Queen of Jeans, Anthony Green

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

