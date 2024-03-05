DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Anthony Green
with
Queen of Jeans
Anthony Green
Maybe it’s the fact that he’s made it this far, despite every roadblock life could throw his way, that has instilled such a newfound confidence in Green’s songwriting; maybe it’s coming to understand what...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.