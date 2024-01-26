DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jawdust, Battle Emblem, Silk Sheets, and more

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 26 Jan, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$15.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
5 BAND MAYHEM ON A FRIDAY!!!!

SOME OF THE BEST NEW BANDS IN THE SCENE LIVE 1/26 AT SAINT VITUS BAR

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jawdust

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

