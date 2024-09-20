DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Happy Hour: Brand Franklin

Get Tight Lounge
Fri, 20 Sept, 4:20 pm
Free
Brand Franlkin joins us the third Friday of every month with some modern and classic country tunes.

Presented by Get Tight Productions
Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open4:20 pm

