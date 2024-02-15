DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A Joyful Noise returns to the Sound Room for a night of raucous live band energy and interplay led by JKriv, with interlocking DJ sets delivered by the Razor-N-Tape crew.
DJs:
Beewack
Aaron Dae
Eddie C
Band:
Brandon Markell Holmes
Jason Lindner
Jim...
