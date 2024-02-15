Top track

Razor-n-Tape: A Joyful Noise w. Beewack, Eddie C + more

Public Records
Thu, 15 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A Joyful Noise returns to the Sound Room for a night of raucous live band energy and interplay led by JKriv, with interlocking DJ sets delivered by the Razor-N-Tape crew.

DJs:

Beewack

Aaron Dae

Eddie C

Band:

Brandon Markell Holmes

Jason Lindner

Jim...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
Lineup

8
Kenny Jones, Aaron Dae, Brandon Markell Holmes and 8 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

