Sly5thAve - No, No, No Pt. 2

Sly5thAve

The Workman's Cellar
Fri, 5 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsDublin
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sly5thAve plays his first Dublin headline show in The Workman's Cellar on April 5th.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sleepover Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sly5thAve

Venue

The Workman's Cellar

The Workman's Club, 9-10 Wellington Quay, Dublin, D02, Ireland
Doors open8:00 pm

