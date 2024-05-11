DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

William The Conqueror

Sala Clamores
Sat, 11 May, 10:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

William the Conqueror son una joven banda inglesa que ha encontrado un brillante equilibrio entre la tradición y lo contemporáneo. Tras su debut en 2017, el aclamado por la prensa especializada británica ‘Proud Disturber of the Peace’, dieron un importante...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.