Nogender x Nakt : Porn Games

Transbordeur
Sat, 27 Apr, 11:00 pm
DJLyon
€28.99
About

Retour du temple de la techno, du genre et des plaisirs, dont le coeur bat d’universalité, de pacifisme et de mode ! Prépare ton cardio et ton style, ça va être sport et fashion !

Pour ces games bodybuildés de l’olympe, nous convions NAKT, le collectif FA...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par TFIF Events
Lineup

1
Parfait, Angel Karel, Blaspheme and 1 more

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France

Doors open11:00 pm

