it's murph & Evalyn - High and I Like it

Sofi Tukker (DJ Set) & it's murph

Club Space Miami
Fri, 29 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
About

Friday night into Saturday morning on The Terrace.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

1
SOFI TUKKER, it's murph, Thunderpony (DJ) and 1 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

