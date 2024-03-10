DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Restless Fest Dallas / Fort-Worth

The Haltom Theater
Sun, 10 Mar, 2:00 pm
GigsDallas
$39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Restless Shows presents RESTLESS FEST, putting the spotlight on next-gen music.

+20 Artists

2 Stages

Line up announcement coming soon!

All ages
Presented by Restless Shows.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Haltom Theater

5601 Belknap Street, Haltom City, Texas 76117, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

