Beautifully Human: Celebrating Jill Scott

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Fri, 29 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5

About

We're ready to live life like it's Golden at our Jill Scott celebration this March.

Toasting 20 years of the masterpiece that is, 'Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2' with live renditions of her biggest anthems, expect to hear 'You Got Me', 'A Lon...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

