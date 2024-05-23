DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CloseUp Festival 2024: Declan Welsh + Pynch

Colours Hoxton
Thu, 23 May, 8:00 pm
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Closeup Festival 2024 with Declan Welsh + Pynch + Blossom Caldarone

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CloseUp Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Pynch, Blossom Caldarone, Declan Welsh & The Decadent West

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open8:00 pm

