Top track

Dead Slow Hoot - Blood Breath

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dead Slow Hoot single release party (w/ Bojockey)

Two Palms
Wed, 21 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dead Slow Hoot - Blood Breath
Got a code?

About

Speed Of Sound presents:

Dead Slow Hoot "Take ir Or Leave It"single release party (out on February 15th via Folklore records) w/ Bojockey!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Speed Of Sound
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dead Slow Hoot, Bojockey

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.