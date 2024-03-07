DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le 7 mars, l'agence GiantSteps débarque avec son format New French Touch que l'on a pu apercevoir notamment au Mama festival en octobre dernier. Les stars de la soirée ? Les groupes Gin Tonic Orchestra et Lord$ ainsi que Mab'ish et Augis ! Une mise à l'hon...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.