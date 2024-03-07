Top track

Concert • Gin Tonic Orchestra + Mab'ish

Le Mazette
Thu, 7 Mar, 7:30 pm
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gin Tonic Orchestra est un groupe de Saint-Etienne fondé par le producteur et musicien Victor Dijoud (Kaffe Crème) ainsi que le percussionniste Leo Puccio, auxquels s’ajoutent de multiples personnalités dans le studio et sur la scène. Oscillant entre futur...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gin Tonic Orchestra, Mab'ish

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

