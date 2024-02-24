Top track

Balearic London

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:45 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A party by Ariane V, Ben Gomori, Gaucho & Sarahtonin. Joining the dots between original Balearic and modern sounds.

Expect to hear...

Piano house. ‘80s pop dubs and remixes.

Italo, kwaito, Latin and global flavours that make you feel like you’re on holi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gaucho, Sarahtonin, Ben Gomori and 1 more

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open10:45 pm
120 capacity

