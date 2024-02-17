Top track

Audio Jacked - Love Is All I've Got

AUDIOJACK

Greenroom FTL
Sat, 17 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
$18.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

AUDIOJACK

https://www.instagram.com/audiojackofficial
https://www.facebook.com/audiojackmusic
https://soundcloud.com/audiojackofficial
Doors: 10PM | 21+

Support: TBA

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Greenroom @ 27 Bar & Lounge.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Audiojack

Venue

Greenroom FTL

835 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33334, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

