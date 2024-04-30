Top track

We Don't Talk About Bruno

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PUNK ROCK FACTORY "Stick to the Covers Tour" w/ Adam and the Metal Hawks

Metro Baltimore
Tue, 30 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

We Don't Talk About Bruno
Got a code?

About Punk Rock Factory

High energy, punk rock powerhouses Punk Rock Factory make easy work of their special brand of punk covers.

Formed in 2014 Peej (vocals, guitar), Benj (bass, vocals), Ryan (guitar) and Kob (drums, vocals), were drawn together for their love of great music. Read more

Event information

"Stick to the Covers Tour"

PUNK ROCK FACTORY

with

Adam and the Metal Hawks

All Ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Adam and the Metal Hawks, Punk Rock Factory

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.