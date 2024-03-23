DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Westbound Train is a ska band formed in 2001 in Boston, Massachusetts. Their music captures the essence of classic reggae, ska, and rocksteady, blending these genres with a modern touch. The band's name was inspired by the Dennis Brown hit song "Westbound
WESTBOUND TRAIN
1st Annual Swing A Ling!
Saturday, March 23rd, 2024
Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM
All Ages
