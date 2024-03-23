Top track

Westbound Train - Check Your Time

Westbound Train's 1st Annual Swing A Ling!

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:00 pm
$21.63

About Westbound Train

Westbound Train is a ska band formed in 2001 in Boston, Massachusetts. Their music captures the essence of classic reggae, ska, and rocksteady, blending these genres with a modern touch. The band's name was inspired by the Dennis Brown hit song "Westbound Read more

Event information

WESTBOUND TRAIN

1st Annual Swing A Ling!

Saturday, March 23rd, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Westbound Train

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

