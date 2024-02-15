Top track

Psykhi, Dionne, Bukky, Aniwa

Strongroom Bar
Thu, 15 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for an unforgettable night of diverse musical brilliance at our upcoming event featuring Psykhi, Dionne, and BUKKY. Psykhi promises a performance that transcends time, delivering a brand-new experience. Dionne, the dance-pop sensation from Birmingh...

Presented by REAL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

psykhi, Dionne, Bukky and 1 more

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

