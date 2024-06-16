DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RED

Legend Club
Sun, 16 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€29.33
Dopo un concerto di grande successo tornano in Italia i RED, quartetto alternative rock metal statunitense con il nuovo album “RATED R”.

Fondati nel 2002, con nomination ai GRAMMY e certificato oro dalla RIAA, RED abbinano costantemente una strumentazione...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Legend Club

Lineup

RED

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

